Sacks keep coming as Rams force another Bengals punt

One of the big questions heading into Super Bowl LVI was whether the Bengals offensive line would be able to keep the Rams pass rush from sacking Joe Burrow and the Rams have been winning that battle as the third quarter wound down.

A'Shawn Robinson and Von Miller sacked Burrow on back-to-back plays to kick off the Bengals’ fourth possession of the third quarter. Burrow was able to get some yards back on a pass to Mike Thomas, but not enough to keep the drive alive and the Bengals punted for the second straight time.

The Rams have now sacked Burrow six times over the course of the game and five of them have come since the halftime break. Seven is the record for a team in a single Super Bowl.

That’s slowed down the Bengals offense, but they’re still up 20-16 as the game moves into the fourth quarter.