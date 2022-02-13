Sean McVay: Aaron Donald is the man

Getty Images

Super Bowl MVP votes are due before the two-minute warning. If not for that, Aaron Donald probably would have won the MVP award, not Cooper Kupp.

Donald made four tackles, two sacks and three quarterback hits.

“Guys like him are why you coach,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “He has elevated everybody. The eptiome of greatness is making everyone you’re around and every situation you’re a part of better. That’s exactly what Aaron does. That still doesn’t do justice what an impact he’s made. He’s elevated our whole organization.”

McVay predicted Donald would end the game on fourth-and-one from the Los Angeles 49 with 43 seconds left. Donald did. He pressured quarterback Joe Burrow, nearly sacking him, before Burrow threw the ball up for grabs and it fell incomplete.

“I promise you guys I was mic’d up so you guys can hear,” McVay said. “When it was fourth down, and they got in the shotgun, and you knew they probably were not going to run the football, I said Aaron’s going to close the game out right here. And he is f-ing man.”

Donald called it “mission complete” in winning a Super Bowl ring. It was the one missing from his resume, and he pointed to his ring finger immediately after Burrow’s final pass fell incomplete.

He now has everything he ever dreamed of having during his career.