Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow’s knee: We’ll figure it out at a later time

The Bengals don’t have a game next week, and it’s probably a good thing.

Joe Burrow might not have been able to play another week.

He was beat up again, sacked a Super Bowl-record-tying seven times after 12 sacks in the first three playoff games. He immediately grabbed his knee in pain after Von Miller took him down with 11:38 remaining in the game.

Burrow limped off in pain.

He was not immediately available in postgame interviews, perhaps getting treatment on his knee.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor didn’t provide many details.

“It’s hard to say,” Taylor said, via Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Media. “He’s a tough guy. He finished the game. We’ll figure it out at a later time.”

Burrow tore ligaments in his knee in the 10th game of his rookie season in 2020 but returned in time to start the 2021 season.