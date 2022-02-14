Broncos announce seven assistant coaches

Getty Images

The Broncos announced seven additions to head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s first coaching staff on Monday.

The announcement included confirmation that former Panthers and Texans head coach Dom Capers will be on hand as a senior defensive assistant. Capers has played a similar role for the Jaguars, Vikings, and Lions over the last three years.

Capers will be joined on the defensive side of the ball by linebackers coach Peter Hansen and outside linebackers coach Bert Watts. Hansen had been working at UNLV while Watts was on Auburn’s staff.

The Broncos also named Jake Moreland their tight ends coach. He was an assistant offensive line coach with the Jets last year.

Ben Steele will be Denver’s assistant offensive line coach while Mike Mallory will be the assistant special teams coach and Ramon Chinyoung will serve as an offensive quality control coach.