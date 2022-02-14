Cowboys, Bills strong candidates to open 2022 season against Rams

Getty Images

The confetti has barely stopped falling on the SoFi Stadium turf in celebration of the Rams’ 23-20 victory in Super Bowl LVI.

But because the Rams won the last game of the 2021 season on their home field, the 2022 season will begin at the same location.

So that raises the question — who will take the field against the Rams when they raise a championship banner?

Of Los Angeles’ 2022 home opponents, the Cowboys and Bills appear to be the most compelling for a season-opening matchup. Dallas always draws viewers and ratings. The 2021 season-opener proved that when the Buccaneers celebrated their championship in September, as the game was the most-watched kickoff contest since 2015.

Buffalo will make its second trip to play the Rams in L.A. since the team relocated from St. Louis in 2016 next season. After winning the AFC East for the second year in a row and with quarterback Josh Allen in tow, Bills-Rams should make for an exciting matchup whenever the two teams play. That matchup comes from the added 17th game, as the Rams are otherwise slated to play the AFC West in 2022.

The Raiders will also face the Rams at SoFi Stadium next season. But with a new coaching staff and Raiders fans’ tendency to take over the stadium whenever their team has played the Chargers in Los Angeles, Las Vegas might not be the most preferable option.

Los Angeles will also host Atlanta, Carolina, Denver, and NFC West opponents Seattle, San Francisco, and Arizona in 2022.