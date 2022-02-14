DK Metcalf posts photo of left foot in walking boot

Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf posted a photo to his instagram account on Monday showing his left foot in a walking boot.

Metcalf didn’t practice much for the Seahawks throughout the season as he was managing a foot injury for most of the year. The injury first appeared on the team’s report on Thursday of their Week Four matchup with the San Francisco 49ers and remained a constant fixture throughout the rest of the season.

“The training staff did a great job of managing me and my reps throughout the whole season, so everything worked out just fine,” Metcalf said in January.

Metcalf didn’t confirm that he would have surgery to address the issue at the end of the season.

“Me and Pete [Carroll] are going to talk about that in a little bit. He’ll probably let you all know the details,” Metcalf said.

However, his photo post appears to indicate he has indeed had surgery after all.

Metcalf had 75 catches for 967 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns for Seattle this season. Despite the career high in TDs, Metcalf had a six-game scoreless drought midseason that coincided with Russell Wilson‘s hasty return to the lineup from hand surgery. Metcalf had three touchdowns in Seattle’s 51-29 blowout win over the Detroit Lions in Week 17.