If NFL wants to address hiring issues, it shouldn’t force Brian Flores’s case to arbitration

Getty Images

On one hand, the NFL has a serious issue when it comes to the hiring of Black head coaches. On the other hand, the NFL has a history of fiercely defending itself against litigation, employing whenever and wherever it can a strategy of forcing lawsuits into a rigged system of arbitration, over which the Commissioner or his representative presides.

It’s expected that the league’s opening salvo in the Brian Flores litigation will consist of a motion to compel arbitration or all or some of his claims. But should it?

If the league is truly serious about solving this problem, why run from external oversight? Why try to make Flores prove his claim to a decision-maker who is bought and paid for by the owners of the league’s 32 teams?

It’s a nuance that will be lost on most fans. It shouldn’t be. If the league tries to force any, some, or all of the Flores claims to arbitration, it will be trying to bury the litigation, to force the fight out of the public eye. Although the league, thanks to its widespread use of take-it-or-leave-it contracts that include boilerplate that stacks the deck in its favor, has every right to do it, whether it’s the right thing to do is a very different thing.

The league should welcome the opportunity for an independent judge and an independent jury to study the evidence, apply the law, and let the chips fall where they may. Along the way, all facts and arguments and other relevant developments will be available for inspection and scrutiny.

It’s a simple analysis. If the league has nothing to hide, it won’t try to hide the Flores litigation in arbitration controlled by Roger Goodell. If the league tries to force any, some, or all of the Flores claims to arbitration, it’s once again trying to run from the truth — or at least to keep it under wraps.