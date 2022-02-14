Joe Burrow thinks Bengals are a young team that can play in multiple Super Bowls

Getty Images

A disappointing ending to Super Bowl LVI hasn’t shaken Joe Burrow‘s confidence in the Bengals.

Burrow said after the game that the Bengals can keep their top players together for years to come and get back to the Super Bowl, more than once.

“We’re a young team, so we’d like to think we’ll be back multiple times over the course of the next few years. We take this and let it fuel you for the rest of our careers,” Burrow said.

The Bengals are in great salary cap shape in 2022 and can afford to keep their entire team together, while adding players in free agency. They also have a full complement of draft picks. Getting back to the Super Bowl is hard, but there’s every reason for Burrow to think his team will be as good or better in 2022 as it was in 2021.