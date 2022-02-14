Kyler Murray: All of this nonsense is not what I’m about

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray caused a stir last week when he scrubbed all references of the Cardinals from his social media accounts.

But after a report from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen on Super Bowl Sunday with an anonymous source characterizing the quarterback as “self-centered, immature, and [a] finger pointer,” Murray has responded with a short statement on social media.

On both Instagram and Twitter, Murray posted a picture of himself standing on the sideline in a Cardinals uniform, ostensibly during pregame. His statement reads:

“I play this game for the love of it, my teammates, everyone who has helped me get to this position that believed in me & to win championships. All of this nonsense is not what I’m about, never has been, never will be. Anyone who has ever stepped between those lines with me knows how hard I go.

“Love me or hate me but I’m going to continue to grow and get better.”

It’s unclear exactly what Murray means by “nonsense.” After all, this became a story last week when he started actively making changes on his social media accounts.

After the ESPN report came out on Sunday, the Cardinals issued a statement saying in part, “Nothing has changed regarding our opinion and high regard for Kyler Murray.”

The first overall pick of the 2019 draft, Murray is now eligible for a contract extension. The Cardinals also must decide whether to pick up Murray’s fifth-year option this spring.