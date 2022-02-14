Les Snead “not buying” Aaron Donald retirement talk

Getty Images

There’s at least one member of the Rams’ top brass who doesn’t seem fazed by the Aaron Donald retirement chatter.

Rodney Harrison first noted on NBC’s pregame show for Super Bowl LVI that there was a “strong possibility” Donald could retire if the Rams won the game.

Los Angeles did defeat Cincinnati 23-20 on Sunday. Donald himself sidestepped the retirement question after the victory, saying he was “just in the moment right now.”

Teammate Von Miller said that while there’s nothing more Donald needs to accomplish, winning a Super Bowl is an addictive feeling.

And in an interview with NFL Media’s Jim Trotter, General Manager Les Snead — who drafted Donald at No. 13 overall back in 2014 — also did his best to stem the rumors.

“He’ll sleep on it and see, but I’m not buying it,” Snead said. “He’s a young kid. He’ll get bored and need something to do.”

If Super Bowl LVI was the end for Donald, he’s going out on top. He recorded 3.5 sacks and nine QB hits in the 2021 postseason, including a hit on quarterback Joe Burrow on fourth-and-1 that effectively ended the game.

In his eight seasons, Donald is a three-time defensive player of the year, seven-time first-team All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, and now a Super Bowl champion.