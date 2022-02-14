Matthew Stafford: The last drive was one I’ll never forget

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 14, 2022, 11:54 AM EST
Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win the NFL Super Bowl LVI football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
The Rams and Bengals traded several punts in the second half after Los Angeles cut Cincinnati’s lead to 20-16 with 5:58 left in the third quarter.

But when the club needed it most late in the contest’s final period, quarterback Matthew Stafford and the offense were able to put together a clutch drive to score a go-ahead touchdown.

Stafford, who finished Sunday 26-of-40 passing for 283 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, said after the contest that he was pretty much speechless.

“That last drive was a special drive — one I’ll never forget. So many great plays by so many great players,” Stafford said. “Just so happy to get it done.”

While Kupp caught the final TD, he had a few more key plays on the possession. He took a jet sweep on fourth-and-1 that gained 7 yards. Then Stafford hit Kupp over the middle with a no-look pass for a 22-yard gain.

The Bengals had bottled up Kupp for much of the contest. But the best receiver of the 2021 season broke loose when it mattered most.

“It was tough,” Stafford said. “They were doubling Coop on every third down. We just missed on a few plays here or there that could’ve been big plays for us. On that final drive, I thought Sean [McVay] did an unbelievable job of letting us go out there and play with a bunch of tempo. So many guys stepped up. Coop obviously had some huge plays. And then the game-winner was icing on the cake.”

  1. I can’t imagine being a Rams fan – this clown, Stafford, throws interceptions like they are nothing to him. He should have had several more picked off. He was not good. He won because Cooper Kupp catches anything within five yards of him.

  4. Disappointing to see all those flags bail out the Rams when the Refs were doing a great job letting everyone play all game.

  5. Mahomes completes a no look pass in preseason and everyone loses their minds. Stafford completes a no look pass on a superbowl winning drive and no one is really talking about it

  6. “That last drive was a special drive — one I’ll never forget. So many great plays by so many great players”

    Indeed, it was a remarkably large number of plays, especially inside the 10 yard line. Almost an artificially high number, in fact.

  7. We’ll, with the refs handing the Bengals a score with the obvious face mask non call, Stafford had to make it happen, and he did. It’s what the great ones do.

  8. Niether will the secondary of the Bungals. I mean your letting Eli Apple, who at least one or two teams dumped him, cover the best receiver in the game. And you expect to win a SB?
    I blame a lot of the game on the coach who like LeFleur looked like a deer in the headlights.
    Ya O line sucked, running game was so so but you have to coach to over come that not just watch the game and hope for something good to happen.
    The Bengals attacked KC, they went after them, Burrows ran early and often and made big plays, the secondary made interceptions. They did none of this against the Rams. and they expect to win a SB?

  9. Some Lions fans are like bitter ex-girfriends who cannot believe that their former BF has found happiness with someone else. Bad mouthing Stafford shows more about them than their Ex.

  10. The face mask was an obvious missed call. Nearly every game has one. It did not determine the game.

