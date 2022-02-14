Panthers hire Joe Dailey as receivers coach

Getty Images

The Panthers announced a few coaching moves to complete the team’s 2022 staff on Monday.

Carolina has hired Joe Dailey to be its receivers coach. Dailey has previously coached at the collegiate level, with his most recent stop being the receivers coach at Boston College for the past two seasons. He was at Liberty from 2012-2018, first as the quarterbacks coach before he was promoted to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks in 2014.

He was New Mexico’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks in 2019.

The Panthers have moved Kevin M. Gilbride — the son of the former Chargers’ head coach and longtime Giants offensive coordinator — to tight ends coach. He was a defensive analyst for Carolina in 2021. Gilbride is replacing Brian Angelichio, who is another assistant coach to leave the organization recently for a separate opportunity.

Finally, Carolina announced Robert Kugler has been hired as an assistant offensive line coach. He was most recently with the Texans in 2021.