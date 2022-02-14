Raiders hiring Antonio Pierce as their linebackers coach

Getty Images

Former NFL linebacker Antonio Pierce is headed back to the league as a coach.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Pierce will be the linebackers coach for the Raiders. Pierce began his coaching career as the head coach at Long Beach Poly from 2014-2017 and then became the linebackers coach at Arizona State. He became the associate and co-defensive coordinator alongside former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis the next year and the sole coordinator for the 2021 season.

Pierce made the Washington roster as an undrafted free agent in 2001 and spent four years with the club before moving on for five seasons with the Giants. He won a Super Bowl and made a Pro Bowl during his run with the Giants.

Pierce will be working under former Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham in his new role.