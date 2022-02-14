Report: Odell Beckham Jr. is believed to have torn ACL

Getty Images

When Odell Beckham Jr. suffered his injury in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI, it didn’t look good. Now it’s sounding more and more serious.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Beckham is feared to have torn his ACL.

It’s the same ACL Beckham tore when he was playing for the Browns in Week Seven of the 2020 season. And it happened against the same opponent in the Bengals.

Beckham, who was released by Cleveland and signed with Los Angeles in November, is a pending free agent.

He suffered the non-contact knee injury with 3:54 left in the second quarter. Beckham was trying to catch a short pass over the middle when he went down and immediately grabbed his left knee.

Beckham caught 27 passes for 305 yards with five touchdowns for the Rams in eight regular-season games. He had 21 receptions for 288 yards with two TDs in four postseason games.