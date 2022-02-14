Report: Vikings set to hire Brian Angelichio as TEs coach

Getty Images

The Vikings have not yet officially announced that Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell is their new head coach, though that is set to happen this week.

But O’Connell has filled another position on his coaching staff.

According to Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, the Vikings are hiring Brian Angelichio to be their tight ends coach.

Angelichio spent the last two seasons on Matt Rhule’s staff with the Panthers in the same role. He’s previously coached tight ends with Washington, Green Bay, Cleveland, and Tampa Bay.

Angelichio and O’Connell overlapped with the Browns in 2015 when O’Connell was the club’s quarterbacks coach. They were then on the same Washington staff in 2019 when O’Connell was the offensive coordinator.