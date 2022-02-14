Sean McVay doesn’t shout down potential retirement/resignation questions

The sudden chatter regarding a possible surprise retirement by Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald trumped the prior chatter regarding a possible surprise retirement by Rams coach Sean McVay.

Appearing on NFL Network after the Super Bowl LVI victory (via Andrew Marchand of the New York Post), the 36-year-old McVay didn’t shout down the possibility as ludicrous.

Yes, he began his answer with three words: “No. No. No.”

But then he following with this: “I’m so happy for this team right now. So happy to be associated with it. We’re gonna enjoy tonight.”

It all could be part of a subtle dance by McVay. In the days preceding the Super Bowl, Marchand reported that ESPN would pursue McVay for Monday Night Football, if McVay leaves the Rams. However, McVay likely wouldn’t walk away on the possibility of getting paid eight figures by a network. He’d need to have that offer in hand before stepping down.

That may be the message to all parties concerned. If Rams owner Stan Kroenke wants to keep McVay, the time is now to make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL. If a network wants to grab him, it should start putting money on the table.

For now, he can just sit back and wait for everything to materialize. If Kroenke wants to keep McVay, it’s time to make a move. If someone else wants to snag him, the door will never be more open than it is right now.