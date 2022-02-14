Sean McVay on Odell Beckham’s knee injury: I don’t know much right now

Getty Images

After going down with a non-contact knee injury during the first half of Super Bowl LVI, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said last night that he was waiting to hear more about the extent of the injury.

During his morning-after press conference, Rams head coach Sean McVay didn’t have much of an update on the receiver’s status.

“Yeah, I don’t know much right now,” McVay said. “But I know what a huge impact he’s had on our football team since we got him. It was heartbreaking to see that because of how much [he went through] just to get to that moment. And he had really made an impact with those two catches that were huge plays. I think he was in line for a big game.”

Beckham was looking to catch a short pass over the middle with 3:54 left in the second quarter when he suffered the injury. He pulled up and immediately grabbed his left knee — the same one in which he tore the ACL in Week Seven last season. Beckham exited the contest and did not return.

To that point, Beckham had a pair of catches for 52 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown that opened the scoring.

McVay said Monday that losing Beckham changed things because it allowed the Bengals to focus their coverage on Cooper Kupp.

“Guys inevitably stepped up — as did Cooper and Matthew [Stafford] when we had to have it the most,” McVay said. “But it made it a little bit more difficult. My heart goes out to him. Love Odell, really grateful for all the many contributions he made. We wouldn’t be champs without him.”