Storm clouds gather for Stephen Ross

Washington owner Daniel Snyder isn’t the only American oligarch who has to be concerned about the possibility that he’ll be forced to sell one of his most cherished possessions. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross suddenly finds himself in a potential jackpot with his partners, too.

Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores has accused Ross of offering $100,000 per loss in 2019, in order to improve the team’s draft position in 2020. As mentioned during Sunday’s Super Bowl pregame show, there’s a belief that the league’s investigation will conclude that Ross did indeed make the offer.

Ross apparently knows it. Already, there’s a sense emerging that Ross will claim he was joking. Beyond the fact that it’s one of those jokes with no obvious punchline, it’s also a topic on which joking probably shouldn’t occur, like joking about having a bomb on an airplane.

As one source opined, “I doubt Roger [Goodell] will have any sympathy for that defense.”

If the allegations are proven, it won’t be good for Ross. Already, NFL.com is pushing the idea that Ross could lose his team over it. NFL.com, which is owned and operated by the NFL.

Previously, NFL.com reported that an unnamed witness heard Ross make the offer. The report later disappeared. Still, everything NFL.com generates on this matter is significant, because NFL.com and NFL Network and NFL Media are the NFL. And the NFL will be investigating Ross, making a decision as to whether he did it and, eventually, passing judgment.

That could be the least of his concerns. If/when an ambitious prosecutor with jurisdiction over the matter behind poking around, Ross could be indicted.