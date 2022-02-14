Van Jefferson welcomed son after winning Super Bowl on Sunday

Getty Images

Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson had quite a Sunday.

Jefferson caught four passes for 23 yards to help the Rams to their 23-20 win over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, but he didn’t hang around to celebrate with his teammates in the locker room. Jefferson’s wife Samaria went into labor during the game and Jefferson raced to the hospital after the final whistle in order to be there to welcome his son to the world.

“It was a great day, bro,” Jefferson said on Instagram. “I got three prizes today — my wife, my son and the Super Bowl.”

Samaria Jefferson was 40 weeks pregnant and told Jordan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com that she instructed the Rams not to tell her husband if she went into labor during the game.

Jefferson’s fellow wideout Odell Beckham has also been on baby watch, but the biggest development of his night turned out to be a knee injury that knocked him out of the game in the second quarter.