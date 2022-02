Getty Images

The Vikings are hiring Jerrod Johnson as an offensive assistant to work with the quarterbacks on new coach Kevin O’Connell’s staff, Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reports.

Johnson is a two-time participant in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship and served as a quality control coach for the Colts last year.

He also has worked with the 49ers.

Johnson, 33, played quarterback for Texas A&M. He went undrafted but spent time with six NFL teams. Johnson never saw regular-season action.