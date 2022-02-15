Colts hiring Richard Smith as linebackers coach

Getty Images

The Colts have continued filling out their defensive coaching staff with an assistant who has worked under the team’s new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley in each of his last two stops.

Mike Chappell of FOX 59 reports that the team has hired Richard Smith as their linebackers coach.

Smith filled the same role for the Raiders last year and for the Chargers for the previous four seasons. Bradley was the defensive coordinator for each of those teams.

Prior to going to the Chargers, Smith was the defensive coordinator for the Falcons in 2015 and 2016. He also had coordinator stints with the Texans from 2006-2008 and for the Dolphins in 2005.

Smith will work with three-time All-Pro Darius Leonard in his new role, although his tutelage may come in handier for some of the less accomplished members of the unit.