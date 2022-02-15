Cooper Kupp: Rams are “certainly” capable of repeating as Super Bowl champions

Getty Images

The NFL hasn’t had a repeat Super Bowl champion since the Patriots defeated the Panthers and Eagles to cap the 2003 and 2004 seasons, respectively.

After beating the Bengals in Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI, could the Rams see confetti falling from the rafters at State Farm Stadium to celebrate another title a year from now?

“Certainly,” Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp said in his Monday morning press conference, via Gary Klein of the L.A. Times. “If you’re going into a season and didn’t think that you can win it all, that would be a pretty depressing place to play from. … You go into every year believing that, understanding, though, that there’s much work that needs to be done.”

At least for now, the Rams are slated to have many of their key players — and head coach — back for a chance to repeat. And Kupp should still be a major factor in Los Angeles’ offense after putting together one of the best individual seasons for a receiver in league history.

But given that it’s been nearly 20 years since the league’s last repeat champion, it’s going to be tough for Los Angeles to make it back to the sport’s biggest stage.