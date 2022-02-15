Darrell Bevell is expected to be Dolphins QB coach

Getty Images

Darrell Bevell won’t be back with the Jaguars after finishing out the 2021 season as their interim head coach, but it looks like he’ll be staying in the state of Florida.

According to multiple reports, the Dolphins are working on a deal that will make Bevell their quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

Bevell also closed out the 2020 season as an interim head coach in Detroit, so he gives first-time head coach Mike McDaniel an experienced hand on his first staff. Bevell was the offensive coordinator for each team before before taking on the temporary head coaching jobs. He’s also run the offense in Seattle and Minnesota and was the Packers’ quarterbacks coach in the early 2000s.

The Dolphins are expected to hire Frank Smith as their offensive coordinator and Wes Welker will be the wide receivers coach, so Miami’s offensive staff is starting to take shape.