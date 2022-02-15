Dolphins hire Tyrone McKenzie as outside linebackers coach

Getty Images

The Dolphins have hired Tyrone McKenzie as their new outside linebackers coach, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

McKenzie began his coaching career in 2017, four years after his playing career ended. He was assistant special teams coach with the Rams for one season before becoming the inside linebackers coach with the Titans.

He spent 2018-19 in Tennessee before joining the Lions as linebackers coach in 2020.

McKenzie was out of the league last season.

McKenzie, 36, played 19 games over two seasons after the Patriots drafted him in the third round in 2009.