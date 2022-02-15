Hub Arkush cast the lone ballot for Cooper Kupp for regular-season MVP

Posted by Mike Florio on February 15, 2022, 8:20 PM EST
Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals
Getty Images

Hub Arkush said he wouldn’t vote for Aaron Rodgers for MVP. Arkush was true to his word.

Arkush, one of 50 MVP voters, said in a Tuesday appearance on 670 The Score in Chicago that he cast what was the lone vote for Rams receiver Cooper Kupp.

In early January, Arkush called Rodgers “the biggest jerk in the league” and a “bad guy” in expressing an intention to not vote for Rodgers. The Packers quarterback responded by calling Arkush an “absolute bum,” arguing that Arkush’s position was driven solely by the fact that Rodgers wasn’t vaccinated. (It’s possible to think he’s a jerk for other reasons; regardless, none of that should affect the assessment of whether he’s the NFL MVP.)

Arkush apologized for preemptively tipping his hand but he was otherwise defiant, chiding “a small army of self-styled social media and talk radio experts who have no clue what they’re talking about to challenge the quality of the voting process and would attempt to invalidate any vote or thought process that doesn’t agree with their own.” (Maybe Arkush and Rodgers have more in common than they realize.)

Kupp became the first receiver to get an MVP vote since Randy Moss in 1998. Rodgers won the award, even though he suggested (based on a rampant persecution complex) that he’d never win another MVP award after his “I’ve been immunized” controversy, arising from his effort to hide from the media the fact that he wasn’t vaccinated.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “Hub Arkush cast the lone ballot for Cooper Kupp for regular-season MVP

  3. Even though his reasoning for not voting for a player is crabbed, I would’ve voted for Kupp too.

    MVP can’t just be “media’s favorite QB” every year.

  6. If you consider all playoff games, instead of just the regular season, the most valuable player was clearly Joe Burrow this year. He was the sole reason for the Bengals playing in the Super Bowl…and I’m a Ravens fan.

  7. Can’t say he was wrong. That name, though! Born a century too late. Guy like that should be rooting out corruption in Tammany Hall or chasing Nellie Bly around the world.

  8. I want Aaron Rodgers to keep playing at a high level in the NFL, because I’m afraid after he retires from football the egotistical lying blowhard runs for political office.

  9. MVP should include the postseason. Laying a giant egg in the playoffs should have an effect on you being the “most valuable player.” Kupp showed up there too.

  10. Maybe the author should join Rodgers and Arkush in the category of “rejecting any viewpoints but my own” since he rejects the possibility that MVP could be viewed to also include character and leadership and other off field qualities because “it shouldn’t.”

    You realize that’s an opinion and with MVP undefined by the league Arkush has a legitimate thought process that fits in the current guidelines of the NFL, even though it doesnt fit your opinion. Whether the NFL should make a majority vote to put strict guidelines on voters or leave it up to interpretation is up for debate but “most valuable” could mean a lot of things.

  13. >>In early January, Arkush called Rodgers “the biggest jerk in the league” and a “bad guy” in expressing an intention to not vote for Rodgers.

    The problem with that is then it opens the door to anyone not voting for the MVP rather the popular player. I don’t like Rodgers, but if he is the best, then you should vote for him.

    Let me turn it around on you – I dislike Belichick the person, he seems like a Jerk. So if there is a vote for Coach of the decade or hall of fame (which Belichick clearly deserves) would it be OK if I didn’t vote for him because I don’t like him?

    I don’t like … Kupps beard, so I wont vote for him. How is that?

  14. Good. Kupp literally had the best season by a WR in NFL history. Unfortunately, the MVP has become the MVQB award.

  15. Rams will go down as one of the weakest super bowl winners in history. If not for Big Coop they lose to the BUCS they lose to the BUCS and Bengals. Can’t be more valuable than that.a

  17. Kupp should have gotten the award. Stafford chokes in big moments. Kupp bailed him out all season.

  18. I want Aaron Rodgers to keep playing at a high level in the NFL, because I’m afraid after he retires from football the egotistical lying blowhard runs for political office.
    ——

    0% chance. Rodgers is A-political like most of the country. Doesn’t get involved in that hobby.

  19. The league is designed that the QB position is overwhelmingly the most important position on the team to the extent that if you don’t have a QB, you have very little chance to win. No other position in the league can say that, so it is natural that a QB wins the MVP the most. The NFL should have a separate award for QBs like MLB does for pitchers with the CY Young. The MVP should be for every position except QB, and the “Otto Graham” or “Sid Luckman” award for QB

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.