Hub Arkush cast the lone ballot for Cooper Kupp for regular-season MVP

Hub Arkush said he wouldn’t vote for Aaron Rodgers for MVP. Arkush was true to his word.

Arkush, one of 50 MVP voters, said in a Tuesday appearance on 670 The Score in Chicago that he cast what was the lone vote for Rams receiver Cooper Kupp.

In early January, Arkush called Rodgers “the biggest jerk in the league” and a “bad guy” in expressing an intention to not vote for Rodgers. The Packers quarterback responded by calling Arkush an “absolute bum,” arguing that Arkush’s position was driven solely by the fact that Rodgers wasn’t vaccinated. (It’s possible to think he’s a jerk for other reasons; regardless, none of that should affect the assessment of whether he’s the NFL MVP.)

Arkush apologized for preemptively tipping his hand but he was otherwise defiant, chiding “a small army of self-styled social media and talk radio experts who have no clue what they’re talking about to challenge the quality of the voting process and would attempt to invalidate any vote or thought process that doesn’t agree with their own.” (Maybe Arkush and Rodgers have more in common than they realize.)

Kupp became the first receiver to get an MVP vote since Randy Moss in 1998. Rodgers won the award, even though he suggested (based on a rampant persecution complex) that he’d never win another MVP award after his “I’ve been immunized” controversy, arising from his effort to hide from the media the fact that he wasn’t vaccinated.