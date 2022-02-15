Lovie Smith wants Deshaun Watson resolution as soon as possible

Getty Images

The end of the Super Bowl marks the official start of the offseason and that means the return of the Deshaun Watson watch in Houston.

Watson didn’t play at all in 2021 as he wants to move to a new team Texans General Manager Nick Caserio said last month that the quarterback is “more than likely” going to be on another team before the start of next season. That move is complicated by Watson’s ongoing legal issues and they make it impossible to put a concrete date on when he’ll be on the move.

That date may be unknown, but Texans head coach Lovie Smith told Albert Breer of SI.com when he’d like to see some resolution to Watson’s status.

“As soon as possible. I’m not running away from the question, but as soon as possible,” Smith said. “There are things that need to be taken care of before the football part comes into play. We’re patient, we’ve waited an entire year and I just feel like this offseason, it’ll come to an end and we’ll get it solved and it’ll be good for both parties, whatever that might be. There’s no other answer to give right now except for that one, and we’re going to try to get it resolved as soon as we possibly can. But we don’t play tomorrow. We have a little bit of time, and we’ll get it done.”

Clearing up Watson’s status won’t turn things around for the Texans all by itself, but it will be a significant step in the rebuilding process for a team that spent the 2021 season sitting in limbo waiting for it to begin to move forward.