Mac Jones on adding receivers: Up to front office, but happy with the guys we have

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will be adjusting to life without offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels in his second NFL season and he’d be fine with making the transition alongside the same receiving corps he played with as a rookie.

Jones was a guest on a podcast with Phil Perry of NBCSportsBoston.com and the topic of that receiving corps came up during their conversation. Jones said he wants “to have anybody that can help us win” while making it clear that he thinks the players on hand “did that really well this year and we’re going to do it even better” next time around.

“I think we made a lot of progress this year with the guys we had and I trust all those guys,” Jones said, via Henry McKenna of USAToday.com. “Just being young, they all had my back in the receiver, tight end and running back room. We have a lot of room to grow in my opinion. I’ll leave that up to the front office and all that, but I’m happy with the guys we have.”

The Patriots added Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor at wide receiver last offseason and tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith also joined the team. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers led the team with 83 catches while Bourne and Henry both grabbed at least 50 balls over the course of the season, but Smith didn’t produce as hoped and 2019 first-round pick N'Keal Harry was a non-factor for much of the year. That could lead the team to look elsewhere as they try to help Jones take a step forward next season.

8 responses to "Mac Jones on adding receivers: Up to front office, but happy with the guys we have

  1. Bourne and Meyers almost had 1000 yards each. Impressive start for the kid when you consider the playbook and new bodies everywhere.

    With the best coach ever, only one way to go. Up.

  2. He needs to work with a throwing coach this off-season. That and some workouts with the receiver corps will do wonders for him. The defense will improve via draft. The offense will improve through familiarity

  4. Don’t forget Harry requested a trade at the beginning of the season. Whether you think he can turn it around or not, I wouldn’t expect him back next fall. I think the rest come back.

  5. Access to more of the playbook, and familiarity with what defenses are showing him, will take Jones a long way in year two. Having James White coming out of the back field will help a lot, too. Jones is going to be better no matter what. But getting him a receiver who can take the top off a defense on any given play wouldn’t hurt.

  6. Mac Jones was pretty average all season, the defence won most of the games, he is very poor in clutch situations and must improve a lot to stay in the gig. BelIchik is not blind, he may give him another season, but it wouldn’t surprise me if the got a better QB.

  7. If Belichick can turn a former college QB into a HOF receiver in Edelman, he can certainly maximize the talents of Bourne, Meyers, Agholor, Smith, and Henry. Yes I know Edelman had Brady but he was also productive with Jimmy G, Jacoby Brissette and Cam Newton. If they bring back James White, he will be another receiving threat.

  8. I am sure that the WRs would like an upgrade at QB. Please let the stidham decade of dominance begin now!

