On Kevin O’Connell, will the Vikings get the Josh McDaniels treatment?

Posted by Mike Florio on February 15, 2022, 10:23 AM EST
USA TODAY Sports

The Super Bowl ended on Sunday night, if you haven’t heard. Since the confetti fell, we’ve heard nothing about the Vikings hiring Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell to be the team’s next head coach.

Four years ago, everyone thought then-Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels would become the head coach of the Colts after he Super Bowl. And then he didn’t go.

As to O’Connell, would he be tempted to see what current Rams coach Sean McVay decides to do before finalizing things in Minnesota? If McVay walks away for broadcasting and if owner Stan Kroenke decides to offer the job to O’Connell, would he jilt the Vikings?

When addressing O’Connell’s situation during the pregame show, we said that nothing is done until it’s done. For the Vikings and O’Connell, the longer it goes without being done raises the possibility that it eventually could be over.

14 responses to “On Kevin O’Connell, will the Vikings get the Josh McDaniels treatment?

  3. Also, all these hires the Vikings have made without Oconnell on board… Because O’Connell is tell the Vikings to get them ready in advance of his inevitable hire, or are the Vikings hiring these guys to PRESSURE O’Connell into taking the job… “Look, we hired all your peeps, and NOW you’re not coming? What are you gonna tell them??”

  7. It’s bad that the headline made me think, “Um, which Josh McDaniels treatment?” That could mean a lot of things. Most bad.

  9. This is why you should be able to hire coaches even when they are still coaching in the playoffs. The Colts and Vikes both made their other hires based on the coach that they thought they would have. In the real world we give 2 weeks notices after securing a new job, why can’t that be the same with coaches, especially when it’s no secret who is getting the job.

  10. He had yesterday to sleep in and get things in order. If he isn’t on the Wilfs’ plane to Minnesota today, we might need to worry.

  11. Maybe we should send Jared Allen, Steve Hutchinson, and Ryan Longwell out to LA to talk him into it.

  12. Jim Harbaugh in the building. ..no offer.
    Kevin O’Connell not in the building. offer.
    If this goes pear shaped, it will be just another colossal gaffe on the part of the Vikings. Another footnote of failure. It is really hard to be a fan of this team.

  13. Jim Harbaugh line 1, (mean while Jim puts Ziggy on hold, and the music on the phone is Paranoid by Ozzy.

  14. It’s the Vikings….If something can go wrong it probably will! They should’ve hired Harbaugh when they had the chance. I guess we’ll see what happens…

