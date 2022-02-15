On Kevin O’Connell, will the Vikings get the Josh McDaniels treatment?

USA TODAY Sports

The Super Bowl ended on Sunday night, if you haven’t heard. Since the confetti fell, we’ve heard nothing about the Vikings hiring Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell to be the team’s next head coach.

Four years ago, everyone thought then-Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels would become the head coach of the Colts after he Super Bowl. And then he didn’t go.

As to O’Connell, would he be tempted to see what current Rams coach Sean McVay decides to do before finalizing things in Minnesota? If McVay walks away for broadcasting and if owner Stan Kroenke decides to offer the job to O’Connell, would he jilt the Vikings?

When addressing O’Connell’s situation during the pregame show, we said that nothing is done until it’s done. For the Vikings and O’Connell, the longer it goes without being done raises the possibility that it eventually could be over.