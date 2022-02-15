Patriots name Matt Groh director of player personnel

Getty Images

The Patriots have filled the void in their personnel department that opened when Dave Ziegler left the team to become the Raiders General Manager.

The team announced that Matt Groh has been named their director of player personnel. That was the same title that Ziegler had before being hired by Las Vegas.

Groh has spent the last 11 seasons in New England. He was the college scouting director last season and has also served as a national scout, area scout, and scouting assistant during his time in the organization.

Groh’s father Al was a longtime colleague of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and spent one year as the Jets head coach after Belichick resigned the position. His brother Mike was recently named the Giants’ wide receivers coach.