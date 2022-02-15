Report: Adrian Peterson will not face felony domestic violence charges

Getty Images

NFL running back Adrian Peterson will not face felony domestic violence charges, TMZ Sports reports.

The case now will be sent to the Los Angeles City Attorney, who still could bring misdemeanor domestic charges against Peterson.

Peterson’s wife, Ashley, defended him after Peterson’s arrest Sunday, telling TMZ that at “no point” did he hit her.

Peterson also professed his innocence, allowing that he got into an argument with his wife after their plane left the gate at Los Angeles International Airport on the couple’s trip home to Houston. The plane returned to the gate, so police could remove Peterson from the plane.

“It’s blown out of proportion,” Peterson told Mark Berman of Fox 26. “Me and the wife got into an argument on the plane. That was pretty much the gist of it. I ended up grabbing her hand and taking her ring off her finger. She didn’t press any charges. The state of California pressed charges because there was a scratch on her hand. Literally that’s why I went to jail, because the ring left a scratch on her finger. We just had a disagreement. I know the headlines: Domestic violence. You’d think I beat her up or something. It was nothing like that.”

Peterson played in three games for the Titans and one for the Seahawks this season. He has previously played for the Lions, Commanders, Saints, Cardinals and Vikings. He was ineffective in limited action in 2021 and his NFL career likely has come to an end.