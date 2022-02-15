Report: Jaguars hiring Richard Angulo as tight ends coach

Getty Images

The Jaguars have found a tight ends coach.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com, Jacksonville is hiring Richard Angulo to lead the position group.

Angulo was the Ravens’ assistant offensive line coach. He’d been with Baltimore since 2017 in that role, previously serving as the team’s tight ends coach from 2015-2016. He started with Baltimore as an offensive coaching intern in 2014.

Angulo was selected by the Rams as a seventh-round pick in 2003 out of Western New Mexico and played in the league through 2010. He played 20 games for Jacksonville in his career from 2007-2008.

In all, Angulo caught 17 passes for 155 yards with a touchdown in his career.