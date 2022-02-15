Report: Vikings finalizing deal with Kevin O’Connell

Getty Images

The Vikings are close to having their man.

The team and Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell are finalizing their deal for him to become their head coach, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Vikings are expected to announce O’Connell as their new head coach in a Thursday news conference.

The sides came to an agreement Feb. 2 but had to wait until after Super Bowl LVI to complete it.

The Vikings turned their attention to O’Connell after Jim Harbaugh informed them he was staying at Michigan. Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham were the other finalists.

O’Connell, 36, also interviewed with the Texans, and the Jaguars were interested in interviewing him but had to wait until after the Super Bowl.

O’Connell is in the second year with the Rams.

He was a member of the 49ers coaching staff in 2016 and overlapped that season with new Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. O’Connell also has worked for the Browns and Washington.