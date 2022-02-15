Report: Vikings planning to introduce Kevin O’Connell as head coach on Thursday

Getty Images

Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell has been set to become the Vikings’ next head coach since the beginning of the month.

With Los Angeles’ season now complete after defeating Cincinnati in Super Bowl LVI, that hire can now become official at any time.

But it sounds like it’ll take a couple more days.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Vikings are planning to officially introduce O’Connell as their head coach on Thursday.

That will give O’Connell time to attend the Rams’ championship parade and rally, which is scheduled for Wednesday in Los Angeles.

While O’Connell has been preparing to coach the Super Bowl, he’s made significant strides in putting together his first coaching staff. Ed Donatell is set to join the team as defensive coordinator. And Wes Phillips — the son of Wade Phillips — is expected to follow O’Connell from the Rams to the Vikings as offensive coordinator or passing game coordinator.