Sean McVay on if he’ll coach Rams in 2022: “We’ll see.”

Getty Images

Sean McVay could very easily continue in his post of running the Los Angeles Rams next after the first Super Bowl victory of his coaching career.

But at least for the time being, McVay isn’t completely committing to that path forward.

Via Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times, McVay was non-committal on Monday as he basked in the glow of the Rams’ 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

“We’ll see,” McVay said, when asked if he would coach the Rams in 2022.

“I’m just enjoying this moment right now. I’m really happy to be a part of this. Happy for that.”

McVay was a bit more concrete in his comments about returning Sunday night while still leaving the door ajar for a change in course. He acknowledged on Monday that winning a title will ultimately make it easier to hang up his whistle, whether it’s now or sometime in the future.

“I think you could definitely say that (it’s easier to leave),” McVay said.

McVay has been undeniably successful as the Rams head coach since taking over the franchise in 2017. He’s been to two Super Bowls in five seasons at the helm and is now the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl ever.

The future of the Rams is uncertain with so many resources being expended to get this championship result. Aaron Donald has hinted at retirement. Andrew Whitworth is likely to go out on top after getting a ring. Many other players are set to be free agents. This could feel like there’s nowhere to go but down from here. Of course, a little time away to celebrate the accomplishment and recharge the batteries could easily get McVay eager to return to the grind next season as well.