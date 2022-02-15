Steelers name Pat Meyer offensive line coach

Getty Images

The Steelers have a new offensive line coach.

Pittsburgh announced on Tuesday that the club has hired Pat Meyer to oversee the position.

Meyer spent the last two years as the Panthers’ offensive line coach. Before that, he was with the Chargers for three seasons as their offensive line coach/run game coordinator. He’s also spent time with the Bills and Bears as an offensive assistant.

Carolina elected to fire Meyer after the 2021 season. He becomes the second former Panthers offensive assistant to join the Steelers’ coaching staff this offseason, as receivers coach Frisman Jackson also just joined Pittsburgh. Jackson made a lateral move to leave the Panthers and join the Steelers.

The Steelers needed a new offensive line coach after Adrian Klemm left the franchise to become the associate head coach, run game coordinator, and offensive line coach at Oregon.