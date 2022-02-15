Subpoena could be issued by Congress for Washington investigation documents

Getty Images

Pressure continues to intensify on the Washington Commanders and the NFL over the results of the investigation regarding sexual harassment and other alleged misconduct within the team’s workplace.

Via WUSA9.com, the House Committee on Oversight & Reform imposed a deadline of Monday at 5:00 p.m. ET to comply with a longstanding request for documents relating to the probe.

“I can tell you when people are refusing to hand over documents in their possession, it tells us they have something to hide,” Representative Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) said.

“In order to pair up the testimony of the witnesses we received last week with the written report, we will need the full cooperation of all involved and that means the NFL and [Washington owner] Dan Snyder, and all of them who are holding back the remaining documents,” Norton explained.

Last week, the NFL sent a letter to Congress blaming the team for the failure to produce documents. In this specific context, resistance truly is futile.

“Our oversight committee is a committee of the Congress,” Norton said. “And we do have subpoena power. I don’t think we should have to use that. But we will get these documents one way or the other.”

The pressure from Congress is increasing at a time when the NFL is preparing to launch a new investigation regarding the most recent claims made against Snyder, by a former employee who didn’t participate in attorney Beth Wilkinson’s 10-month probe. It could result in the league deciding to force Snyder to sell the franchise, once and for all.