Subpoena could be issued by Congress for Washington investigation documents

Posted by Mike Florio on February 15, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
Pressure continues to intensify on the Washington Commanders and the NFL over the results of the investigation regarding sexual harassment and other alleged misconduct within the team’s workplace.

Via WUSA9.com, the House Committee on Oversight & Reform imposed a deadline of Monday at 5:00 p.m. ET to comply with a longstanding request for documents relating to the probe.

“I can tell you when people are refusing to hand over documents in their possession, it tells us they have something to hide,” Representative Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) said.

“In order to pair up the testimony of the witnesses we received last week with the written report, we will need the full cooperation of all involved and that means the NFL and [Washington owner] Dan Snyder, and all of them who are holding back the remaining documents,” Norton explained.

Last week, the NFL sent a letter to Congress blaming the team for the failure to produce documents. In this specific context, resistance truly is futile.

“Our oversight committee is a committee of the Congress,” Norton said. “And we do have subpoena power. I don’t think we should have to use that. But we will get these documents one way or the other.”

The pressure from Congress is increasing at a time when the NFL is preparing to launch a new investigation regarding the most recent claims made against Snyder, by a former employee who didn’t participate in attorney Beth Wilkinson’s 10-month probe. It could result in the league deciding to force Snyder to sell the franchise, once and for all.

  2. This sounds like wonderful news for Commanders fans. The more dramatic this is, the more likely Snyder will be forced to sell.

  3. Start investigating other aspects of fair treatment as well. Don’t stop at the WFT and Snyder.

    It’s all over the league and Goodell is in charge of the activity.

  6. This Washington crap has been going on for far too long. The team failed to clean it up, the league failed to clean it up, and the two parties conspired to bury it and cover it up. Time for someone else to clean it up.

  8. Seems like Richardson and Gruden were sent packing in about five minutes yet Snyder is getting the full court cover-up from the league. Wonder why he gets all the love…

  9. “It could result in the league deciding to force Snyder to sell the franchise, once and for all.”

    I’m sure nothing would make that fan base happier.

  12. Seems to me like they should have more important things to worry about. Climate change … war in Europe … you know, that stuff.

  13. Congress are Masters of wasting time and resources on things that matter little to the American public.

  14. Good luck. I can tell you that if this is what it takes to engineer a sale of the team, I’m all for it. Snyder is a bad person with bad intent. Many of us continue to rue the day when he outbid John Cooke for the team. The unforced errors Snyder has made during his ownership have brought a once-great franchise to irrelevance. THAT SAID, though there’s no reason to believe the next owner is going to be better by default, it would be almost impossible for the next owner to do more damage to the team, the fans, and the community. Snyder’s only saving grace is that he’s not McNair, though while he never courted Josh McCown, he DID hire Jim Zorn. GO maroon and black!

