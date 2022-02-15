Titans sign Da’Shawn Hand

Getty Images

The Titans signed defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand to their practice squad late in the 2021 season and they’ll have him back on the roster for the offseason.

Hand has signed a reserve/future deal with the team. By signing the deal, Hand will be on the team’s 90-man roster once the new league year gets underway in March.

Hand joined the Titans in early January and appeared in the final regular season game of the year. He played six defensive snaps and did not record any tackles He also appeared in three games with the Lions earlier in the season and made a pair of tackles.

Detroit selected Hand in the fourth round of the 2018 draft and he had 50 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in his first 26 games with the team.