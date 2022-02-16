Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley reportedly call it quits

Getty Images

On the surface, we shouldn’t care whether or not Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have parted ways. At a deeper level, it has some football relevance.

The fact that Woodley owns a house in Boulder, Colorado had been viewed as a factor pointing to Rodgers potentially choosing to play for the Broncos. The recent hiring of Nathanial Hackett by the Broncos could counter the Rodgers-Woodley split. However, to the extent that the Woodley connection made the attraction to Denver even stronger, it’s no longer relevant.

Celebrity publications like In Touch contend that Rodgers “put football first,” that neither Rodgers nor Woodley were happy, and that Rodgers got “cold feet” as the wedding day approached.

When it comes to football, Rodgers said last week he’ll take some time over the next few weeks to do some thinking, and that he’ll then make a decision “pretty quick.” The Broncos continue to be regarded as a viable potential destination. Other teams to watch include, in our view, the Steelers, Buccaneers, 49ers, Titans, and maybe even the Colts.

Meanwhile, Rodgers will reclaim his status as the NFL’s most eligible bachelor, after cycling through relationships with Olivia Munn, Danica Patrick, and Woodley.