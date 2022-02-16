Andrew Thomas underwent surgery on his ankle last month

Getty Images

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas underwent surgery on his left ankle late last month, Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com reports.

Thomas had surgery on the same ankle after his rookie season.

He is expected to return to health by the start of the offseason program, though the team likely will be deliberate in Thomas’ return.

“The hope is that this surgery fixes the ankle issues that have bothered Thomas throughout his first two seasons,” Duggan reports.

Thomas appeared on the practice report in Weeks 1, 15 and 16 with the ankle injury. He was on the report with a foot injury in Weeks 5 and 6 and with a shoulder injury in Week 18.

He played 13 games in 2021 after playing all 16 his rookie season.