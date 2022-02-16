Brandon Beane: Protecting Josh Allen is the first priority for Bills’ offense this offseason

Getty Images

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane says protecting quarterback Josh Allen is his top priority.

Beane told the Bills’ website that when it comes to the draft and free agency, making sure the offensive line isn’t letting Allen get hit is job No. 1.

“First thing, I’m going to try and protect him,” Beane said of Allen. “As I said earlier, I have to make sure the o-line is set and that we’re confident in them. But beyond that, always looking for the various pieces.”

Allen was sacked on just 3.9 percent of his dropbacks last season, the lowest rate of his career, but his completion percentage declined in part because he was often hurrying throws to avoid getting hit. The Bills would like to see that improve, and they think the offensive line is the place to make that improvement.