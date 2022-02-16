Clint Hurtt: Jamal Adams still a difference maker, have to use him effectively

Getty Images

New Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt met with the media for the first time on Tuesday and his plans for safety Jamal Adams were among the topics of conversation.

Adams ended the 2021 season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, but his play when he was in the lineup was fodder for criticism that led head coach Pete Carroll to reaffirm his belief that the trade bringing him to Seattle was a wise one. On Tuesday, Hurtt said that he thinks Adams remains a top-flight player and that it will be up to the coaches to put him in position to succeed.

“Jamal is still a difference maker. It’s up to me how I use him. Last year we put him in situations he was not accustomed to,” Hurtt said, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

Based on Hurtt’s press conference, those situations are going to be ones that call for Adams to be in an attacking mode. He said something “significantly different this year is we are going to be aggressive” across the board. That includes blitzing, which is one area where Adams has been effective in the past and the Seahawks may be banking on a return to that role being the key to getting Adams where they want him to be in 2022.