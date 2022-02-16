Giants add Bryan Cox, Kevin Wilkins to coaching staff

Getty Images

The Giants announced the hiring of two assistant coaches on Wednesday.

The team hired Bryan Cox as their assistant defensive line coach and Kevin Wilkins as a defensive assistant.

Cox spent 12 years in the NFL as a linebacker and made three Pro Bowls as a member of the Dolphins. He transitioned into coaching with the Jets in 2006 and worked for the Browns, Dolphins, Buccaneers, and Falcons through the 2016 season, but has been out of coaching since that point.

Cox will work with defensive line coach Andre Patterson on a defensive staff led by defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

Wilkins was a defensive assistant under Martindale with the Ravens last season. He joined Baltimore as a video intern in 2015 and moved to the coaching staff doing special projects in 2020.