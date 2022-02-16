Ja’Marr Chase totaled 106 catches for 1,823 yards counting the playoffs, best ever for a rookie

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has completed the most productive rookie year a wide receiver has ever had.

Counting the postseason, Chase totaled 106 catches for 1,823 yards, both of which are the all-time best totals for a rookie.

Chase’s total dwarfed the previous rookie yardage record of 1,510 yards, set by Bill Groman in 1960 with the Houston Oilers of the American Football League. Chase also ended the playoffs with two more catches than the 104 that Dolphins rookie Jaylen Waddle had in setting a new rookie record for the regular season.

The one rookie record Chase didn’t top was for receiving touchdowns. Chase ended up with 14 touchdowns, which is second for a rookie in NFL history to the 19 that Randy Moss had in 18 games in 1998.

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp broke the all-time records for catches and yards, counting the postseason. The two Super Bowl teams both got there with plenty of help from two of the best receiving seasons ever.