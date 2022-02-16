Les Snead: “F them picks, we’ll use them to win more Super Bowls”

USA TODAY Sports

Rams General Manager Les Snead showed up to the Rams Super Bowl LVI championship parade and rally on Wednesday wearing a shirt of the famed “F— them picks” meme.

Snead and the Rams, of course, have been the most aggressive team in utilizing first-round picks to build a championship roster. Los Angeles hasn’t had a first-round pick since trading up to select Jared Goff in 2016. They’re not scheduled to have another one until 2024 after making trades for cornerback Jalen Ramsey and quarterback Matthew Stafford.

So during his victory speech at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Wednesday, Snead referenced the now-famous meme.

“Here’s what I know: The late John Madden said winning the Super Bowl was the highest of high,” Snead said. “So you know what? Our players, our coaches, [team owner] Stan [Kroenke] and his family, everyone in this organization who supports them on that mission, and everyone out there, you know what? We know what that highest high feels like today.

“So in honor of the shirt, F them picks — we’ll use them to go win more Super Bowls.”

The Rams currently have three picks in the 2022 draft, starting in the fifth round. But they’re slated to receive a few compensatory picks as well, one of which will come from Detroit hiring former Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes as G.M. last year.