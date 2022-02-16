Mike McDaniel: I’d start Jaylen Waddle in fantasy

Getty Images

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has talked quite a bit about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa since being hired in Miami and his desire to coax “greatness” out of the 2020 first-round pick.

Tagovailoa is obviously a crucial piece of the puzzle for the Dolphins, but he’s not the only piece. Another one is wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who set a record for receptions by a rookie by catching 104 balls during the 2021 season.

During an appearance on The Dan LeBatard Show, McDaniel suggested that Waddle is going to continue to see the ball come his way often in the offense that the Dolphins will run in 2022.

“I talked with him [the day after being hired] and he understands his leadership role on this team,” McDaniel said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “The easiest way to get yards is to give it to a really talented player. I would start him in fantasy.”

The Dolphins managed winning seasons in reality the last two years, but neither one ended with a trip to the playoffs. If McDaniel can get Tagovailoa, Waddle, and the rest of the roster over that hump, his hire will go down as one of the best of this offseason.