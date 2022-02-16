NFL hires former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to defend the Brian Flores lawsuit

Getty Images

The NFL faces a significant and historic lawsuit from former Dolphins coach Brian Flores. It has hired a former United States Attorney General to represent its interests.

Via Victor J. Blue of BloombergLaw.com, Lorretta Lynch will represent the league, along with Brad Karp. They work with the firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.

The Dolphins and majority owner Stephen Ross will be represented by William Burck of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan. Per the repot, minority owner Bruce Beal has hired his own counsel for the proceedings; he hold a right of first refusal on the equity owned by Ross. If the allegations that Ross offered Flores $100,000 per loss in 2019 as part of a tanking effort force Ross to sell, Beal would presumably step in.

The Broncos and Giants also have been sued. They presumably will have their own lawyers, too. As reported during the Super Bowl pregame show on NBC, the Texans will eventually be joined as a defendant, under the argument that they failed to hire Flores in retaliation for the lawsuit he filed 15 days ago. Once the Texans are joined, they’ll likely also hire their own counsel.