Pete Carmichael to remain Saints’ offensive coordinator

The Saints have lost Sean Payton, but they won’t be making wholesale changes to their offense.

Pete Carmichael, who has been the Saints’ offensive coordinator since 2009, will remain in that role under new head coach Dennis Allen, according to multiple reports.

Carmichael had declined an opportunity to interview for the head-coaching job after Payton stepped away, and it had previously been expected that Allen would find a new offensive coordinator. But Allen and Carmichael have agreed to stay the course with the offensive system that Carmichael and Payton have developed together since Payton first hired Carmichael as quarterbacks coach in 2006.

With Carmichael now back as coordinator, the Saints will have about as much stability on their coaching staff as they could possibly have without Payton.