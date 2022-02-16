Rams COO Kevin Demoff on Sean McVay’s future: He’s ready to defend our title

Getty Images

Rams coach Sean McVay started a “Run it back!” chant at the team’s Super Bowl victory rally Wednesday. He and defensive tackle Aaron Donald both sounded as if they were ready to stay around in 2022 despite retirement talk they declined to squash postgame.

Later, Rams COO Kevin Demoff met with beat reporters and was asked about McVay’s future.

“You saw Sean on stage today. He’s ready to go defend our title,” Demoff said, via multiple reports.

McVay, 36, is 55-26 in the regular season and 7-3 in the postseason in his five seasons with the Rams. The team has won two NFC championships in the past four seasons.

He acknowledged Monday that winning a title makes it easier to hang up his whistle. That followed a report that ESPN would pursue McVay for Monday Night Football if he decides to leave coaching.

While basking in the franchise’s championship Wednesday, though, McVay sounded as if he is ready to try to help the Rams become the first team to repeat since the 2004 Patriots.