Rams GM Les Snead wears “F— them picks” shirt to Super Bowl parade

Rams General Manager Les Snead has been perhaps the most aggressive executive in the league about trading away draft picks to acquire players. It worked, and the Rams won Super Bowl LVI — and now Snead is gloating.

Snead wore a shirt to today’s Super Bowl parade that has a picture of himself and the words “Fuck them picks.” Snead’s wife, Kara Henderson, tweeted a picture of Snead wearing the shirt at the parade.

The Rams traded two first-round picks and a third-round pick for Matthew Stafford, two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick for Jalen Ramsey, and second- and third-round picks for Von Miller, among other trades they’ve made prioritizing veteran players over building through the draft. Snead has also drafted well — Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp are among his draft picks, and much of the Rams’ depth was built through the draft — but he hasn’t been shy about getting rid of draft picks if he likes a player he can acquire in a trade.

Eventually, the lack of draft picks could catch up to the Rams, but the Rams’ goal was to win the Super Bowl, and they’ve done it. Snead went all-in, and he has every right to gloat.