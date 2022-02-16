Rams opt for a short parade route, with a rally at the Coliseum

Getty Images

The Rams will celebrate their first L.A. Super Bowl win with a rally at the stadium they abandoned.

Wednesday’s parade (if a 1.1-mile trek counts as a parade) will end at the L.A. Coliseum. The short route undoubtedly was selected given concerns that turnout will be low — much lower than it has been in smaller cities where the local NFL team enjoys a much greater saturation rate among the citizenry.

The Rams returned to L.A. in 2016, after a 20-year absence. While they’re doing much better than the Chargers when it comes to cultivating fans, the Rams still have a long way to go to fully reclaim the market.

As noted by Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times, it’s the first L.A. championship parade since the pandemic. Neither the Dodgers nor the Lakers were able to publicly celebrate their titles. And they won’t be included in this one, even though LeBron James suggested that the celebration focus on all three teams.

“We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!!” James tweeted. “With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions.”

It would definitely draw more fans than the Rams-only celebration. It will be interesting to see the images from the event (which begins at 11:00 a.m. PT), and to hear whether anyone has to resort to reliance on “alternative facts” when describing the size of the crowd.